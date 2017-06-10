PM visits Pak stall in Expo 17

ASTANA, Kazakhstan June 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Saturday morning visited the Pakistan stall at international specialized exhibition ‘Expo 2017’.

The prime minister took keen interest in the items displayed in the stall and was briefed about the traditional arts items and wind and solar technologies gadgets.

The Prime Minister also visited Belarus stall and was briefed by the high officials.

Advisor to PM on foreign affairs Sartaj Aziz, minister for commerce Khurram Dastgir and minister of state for petroleum Jam Kamal accompanied the prime minister.

Expo 2017 being held from June 10 to September 10, is dedicated to the development of alternative energy sources, green technologies and preservation of ecology system.

It hosts the world best technologies in harnessing of renewable resources.

About 115 countries as well as 22 international organizations are participating in the exhibition.