ISLAMABAD, Jan 3 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday visited the mausoleum of Hazrat Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi in Konya, along with his delegation, and offered Fateha besides laying a wreath and 'chaddar' at the mazar. Paying homage to the great saint and scholar of the Muslim world, the prime minister said that Jalaluddin Rumi was among the great Sufi saints, whose several books on spiritual topics were masterpiece and lasting forever, a statement issued by the PM Office here said.