PM visits LoC; says armed forces fully prepared to thwart any Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that Pakistan’s armed forces were fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression.

“While our current efforts are to expose fascist Indian regime to the world, our armed forces remain fully capable and prepared to thwart any Indian misadventure or aggression,” the prime minister said talking to the families of the martyrs and injured during his visit to the Line of Control on Defence and Martyrs Day, also declared as day of solidarity with Kashmiris.

The prime minister was accompanied by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Defence Minister Pervez Khattak and Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam, an ISPR press release said.

The prime minister was briefed on the ongoing situation on the LoC.

He interacted with the local victims of the Indian ceasefire violations as well as the troops.

He lauded the state of readiness, effective response to Indian ceasefire violations and high morale of the troops.