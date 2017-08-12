PM visits leprosy centre; pays tribute to late Dr Ruth Pfau

KARACHI, Aug 12 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Saturday visited Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre here

where he spoke high for the services of late Dr Ruth Pfau for

dedicating her life to fight leprosy in Pakistan.

Dr Ruth Pfau, who founded Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre,

breathed her last on Friday and the prime minister had

announced a state funeral for her in recognition of her

services to the humanity.

“Dr Ruth Pfau will always be remembered for her

remarkable services to humanity for over six decades,” he

remarked.

He said the country could never repay her for her

commitment and devotion to some of the most disadvantaged in

the society purely selflessly.

“We will always remember her in our prayers. May God

bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give us the

courage to walk into her footsteps,” the prime minister said.