PM visits Ehsas ration, cash point, reviews arrangements

PESHAWAR, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday afternoon visited an Ehsaas ration and cash point here and reviewed arrangements.

He was briefed by Special Assistant to the PM on Social Protection and Poverty Allievation Dr Sania Nishtar about the measures taken by the government for provision of financial assistance to the poor and vulnerable segments of the society in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

She said the distribution of Rs 12,000 each to the deserving families under the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Programme had started across the country, including the KP on April 9, under a transparent online mechanism.

Under the unprecedented relief programme in the social sector, the government would disburse some Rs 144 billion among the poor and deserving families across the country. Some 2.2 million poor families have been identified in the KP, who would be facilitated directly from the programme. Around 3,500 cash distribution points have been set up in all the 35 districts of KP.