PM visits CMH, inquires after health of injured

QUETTA, Jul 15 (APP):Prime Minister justice retired Nasir-ul-Mulk Sunday arrived CMH Quetta and inquired after the health of injured persons of Mastung tragedy.

The prime minister also prayed for their early recovery, PM office media wing in a press release said.

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani, Chief Minister Balochistan Allauddin Marri and Federal Minister Roshan Khursheed Bharucha also accompanied the prime minister.

During his visit to Quetta, the prime minister will chair an important meeting on the law and order situation.

The prime minister will also hold meeting with the Balochistan governor and chief minister.

He will also visit family of shaheed Siraj Raisani to offer condolence.