PM visits Charsadda, inaugurates new block of Dar-ul-Rehmat Medical Complex

CHARSADDA, Nov 11 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Saturday said the government was supporting welfare organizations, keeping in view their role in mitigating sufferings of humanity.

He said this after inaugurating the new block of Dar-ul-Rehmat Medical Complex, during his brief visit. Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra was also present on the occasion.

Appreciating efforts of the ‘Dar-ul-Rehmat’ for the needy people, the Prime Minister assured support of the government to charity organizations to continue their welfare activities. He said the needy and deserving segments of the society would largely be benefited from the philanthropic work of the foundation.

The Prime Minister visited various parts of the facility and interacted with the staff of Dar-ul-Rehmat.