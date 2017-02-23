PM visits Ataturk’s mausoleum to pay homage

ANKARA, Turkey, Feb 23 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk to pay homage to the Turkey’s first president and the great leader of country’s war of independence.

The Prime Minister visited Anitkabir – the memorial tomb of Ataturk, meaning `Father of Turks’ and laid a wreath.

He also observed a one-minute silence as a gesture of respect to the great Turk leader.

Later, the Prime Minister signed the visitors’ comments book placed at the mausoleum and penned his tribute to Ataturk, who laid the foundation of a prosperous and democratic country.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Resources Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir and PM’s Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi accompanied the Prime Minister.