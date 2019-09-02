PM appreciates PAF contribution in war against terrorism, ensuring aerial defence

ISLAMABAD, Sep 2 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday appreciated Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) contributions

in war against terrorism, various nation building activities and positive image projection of

the country.

The Prime Minister stated this during his visit to Air Headquarters. Upon arrival, the Prime

Minister was presented guard of honour.

Chief of Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan welcomed the Prime Minister, a

press release of ISPR said.

The Prime Minister laid floral wreath at Martyrs’ monument. The Prime Minister appreciated

role of PAF in ensuring aerial defence of the country, especially the one displayed in February

this year.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue

Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh, Minister for Defence Production Ms Zubaida Jalal Khan and Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting accompanied the Prime Minister.