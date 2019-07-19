PM visit to Washington to seek reset in Pakistan-US relations: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON, Jul 19 (APP):Prime Minister’s visit to Washington this week seeks a reset Pakistan-U.S. ties with a focus on expanding bilateral cooperation in place of the Afghanistan-centered relations of the last several years, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said.

“We are here to reset our bilateral relationship,” the foreign minister told a Press briefing ahead of Prime Minister Khan’s arrival in the US capital for a visit on the invitation of President Donald Trump.

Qureshi said Prime Minister’s July 22 talks with President Trump at the White House would highlight the points of convergence where cooperation could be mutually beneficial.