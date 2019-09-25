PM valiantly fighting Pakistan’s case at UNGA sidelines by highlight Kashmir issue: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, Sep 25 (APP):Leader of the House in Senate, Syed Shibli Faraz has said Prime Minister Imran Khan was valiantly fighting the case of Pakistan at sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) by highlighting Kashmir cause to pressurize fascist Modi to lift curfew.

Pakistan had already developed a strong foreign policy and made Kashmir issue a sensitized and internationalized for grabbing attention of international community to force India to impede gross human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir, he said talking to a private news channel.