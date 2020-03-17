PM utilizing maximum resources for the development of country

ATTOCK, Mar 17 (APP):Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that this govt under the dynamic leadership of Imran Khan was utilizing maximum resources for the development of the country and prosperity of its people.

He said this while talking to a select group of journalists .His Media and Political Advisor Chaudhry Saleem Ahmad was also present on the occasion .

Malik Amin said , Allah Almighty has bestowed him with an opportunity to transform the country into a clean green Pakistan and he was committed to make that happen through people’s participation and ownership of this vision.

He also said PTI has made people aware of their rights and the political era of cheap mud slinging, hollow slogans and promises without any delivery are over, especially in Attock. The remnants of that dark era would die their natural political death as the vision of a Naya Pakistan takes root .

Along with making national policies and programs on clean green Pakistan, he said that he always keeps a keen eye on addressing the needs of the people of his home district Attock. While giving details about development of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdal he said that at the cost of Rs 123.290 mill different development schemes would be completed which include instalation of 45 water filtration plants in different localities of Attock , Hazro and Hasanabdsl , 09 schems of severage and metaling of streets and culverts in village Asghar , Hameed , Formali , Saidan , Malah , Noorpur Karamaliya , Sultanpur and Dhok Mehdi while water supply schemes were under completion in village Qibla Bandi , Mula Mansoor and Mirza and Janazagah would be built in Awanabad Lundi .

Malik Amin Aslam said that many other development schemes were in pipe line and would be executed soon to deliver good and corruption free development to the

people of Attock.