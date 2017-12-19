PM urges young students to gain knowledge

ISLAMABAD, Dec 19 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Tuesday met special children from various schools and urged them to gain knowledge as it was key to their progress.

Talking to the young children hailing from various institutes, the Prime Minister emphasized the importance of education towards realizing full human potential.

During the interactive session here at the PM Office, the Prime Minister said pursuit of knowledge continues regardless of age.

The children were extremely delighted to interact with the Prime Minister. One young student recited a Naat and others shared their future aspirations. The Prime Minister appreciated their keen interest in education and their enthusiastic participation in various curricular and extra-curricular activities.

During the meeting here at the Cabinet room, the children were briefed about the working of the government. The meeting was part of the initiative to invite Pakistan’s schoolchildren to the highest office of government and to introduce them to the working of the Federal Cabinet.

The children also raised some issues specific to the needs of physically challenged children and some specific suggestions for the federal government to provide more support to special education.

The Prime Minister assured them that the Government would look into these issues and resolve them on a priority.

Minister of State for Capital Administration and Development Division Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhary, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Ali Jehangir Siddiqui, MNAs Ms. Shiza Fatima Khawaja and Ms. Romina Khurshid Alam were present during the meeting.