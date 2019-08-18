PM urges world to take serious cognizance of India’s nuclear arsenal safety

ISLAMABAD, Aug 18 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the world to seriously consider the safety and security of India’s nuclear arsenal which was in the control of the fascist, racist Hindu supremacist Modi’s government.

“This is an issue that impacts not just the region but the world,” the prime minister said in series of tweets.

He further said the Hindu supremacist Modi’s government posed a threat to Pakistan as well as to the minorities in India and in fact to the very fabric of Nehru and Gandhi’s India.

He further said India was captured, as Germany had been captured by Nazis, by a fascist, racist Hindu supremacist ideology and its leadership.