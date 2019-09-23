PM urges world to take climate change challenge seriously

NEW YORK, Sep 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday urged the world community to take seriously the challenge of climate change which he believed would leave no country unaffected.

Addressing a session of the Climate Action Summit 2019 themed ‘Unlocking the Full Potential of Nature in Climate Action’, he said Pakistan was one of the most vulnerable countries to the climate change.

Hosted by the United Nations Secretary General, the Climate Action Summit was meant to boost ambition and accelerate action to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement wherein the leaders from government, the private sector and civil society presented the concrete actions, plans and initiatives to tackle the climate change.

The prime minister said 80 percent of the country’s water came from glaciers which were melting at fast pace.