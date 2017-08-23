PM urges world to fulfill its moral obligations on Kashmir dispute

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

on Wednesday called upon the international community to fulfill its

moral obligations on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, to realise the

dream of peace in South Asia.

“The dream of peace in South Asia cannot be realised until the

world continues to disregard its moral obligations by neglecting the

accepted right of justice and self-determination,” the Prime

Minister said in a message on “Yaum-e-Neela Butt.”

He said the happenings in Kashmir over the last one year

presented irrevocable proofs of the fact that the ongoing freedom

struggle in Kashmir was indigenous and unarmed, and it was facing

state terrorism.

The Prime Minister said that the government and people of

Pakistan were unanimous in the view that the political, diplomatic

and moral support of Kashmiris ran in their blood.

“Not a single moment came in the 70 years history of Pakistan,

when Pakistani nation would not have included the support of

Kashmiris in their priorities,” he added,

The Prime Minister, on the occasion of Neela Butt Day said: “I

want to reiterate the unflinching determination of Pakistani nation

and give a message to the people of Kashmir that the flame of

freedom lit by the personalities like Sardar Abdul Qayyum Khan has

spread across the subcontinent.”

“The wheel of history cannot be reversed. This light will

Insha Allah prove as a dawn of freedom in Kashmir and the incomplete

agenda of the partition of Hind will reach its culmination,” he

maintained.