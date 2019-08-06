PM urges world to act soon lest Kashmir issue triggers nuclear fury

ISLAMABAD, Aug 6 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday said the independence movement in Jammu and Kashmir could not be crushed with India’s single presidential decree and urged the international community to act soon, lest the dispute between neighbouring Pakistan and India sparked any nuclear war.

“It’s not nuclear blackmailing, rather I am appealing to the common sense. Is the world prepared for the worst?” the prime minister said in his address to a specially summoned joint sitting of the parliament, as India revoked special status of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

The prime minister said India’s unconstitutional move to suppress the voice of Kashmiris would lead to more reaction, adding that he could predict several Pulwama-like incidents in future.