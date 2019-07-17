PM urges traders, businessmen, industrialists to help generate taxes for national prosperity

ISLAMABAD, Jul 17 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday stressed upon traders, businessmen and industrialists to come forward and work with the government in cohesion for collection of taxes which he termed as pre-requisite for running the financial matters of the country.

Addressing an award distribution ceremony of the Gujranwala Chamber of Commerce, the prime minister invited the traders’ community and industrialist to work as team with the government.

He expressed the confidence that with collective efforts, they would surpass the current difficult phase of economy.

He regretted that the country was burdened with whopping debt of Rs 30,000 billion in the last one decade by the previous rulers and half of collected taxes went for payment of these loans and interest.

The prime minister declared that the country could no longer function under such conditions and the persisting mindset. About 70 per cent out of total tax was being paid by 300 companies alone whereas the ratio of paying taxes in the service and agriculture sectors was dismal.