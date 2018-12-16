PM urges people to use complaints portal for issues resolution

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the people to use the complaints portal launched by the government to get immediate response and effective resolution of their issues.In a tweet, the prime minister said that since its launching on October 28, the complaint cell had received 172,000 complaints out of those 59,000 had been dispose of within 47 days and the rest were in process.

He said around 29,000 people had given their feedback on the portal out of those 57 percent expressed their 100 percent satisfaction.

The prime minister urged everyone to use this portal so our government could improve its delivery to the people.

For ease of the people, the prime minister also shared the link (https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.govpk.citizensportal ) to download the mobile application and register their complaints, if any.