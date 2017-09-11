PM urges people to devote energies for betterment of society

ISLAMABAD, Sep 11 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi has urged the people to reaffirm that they would devote

their energies in individual and collective capacities for the

betterment of the State and society.

“We have to continue to strive for making our country a

place where people live with freedom, dignity and honour, as

envisioned by the Quaid,” the prime minister said in a message

on the 69th death anniversary of the Father of nation, Quaid-

e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said the people of the country were enlightened and

resilient.

“The best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation

is to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline,

and to carry forward the Quaid’s legacy in letter and spirit

toward making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country,” he

added.

The entire nation is observing the 69th death

anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with

reverence.

The prime minister said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah

inspired the world in general and South Asia in particular

through his charismatic and visionary leadership.

As a statesman, the Quaid led the constitutional

struggle that culminated in the creation of an independent

homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, he added.

The Freedom Movement was a living testimony of the

political insight and sagacity of Quaid-e-Azam who adhered to

the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan was progressing

socially, economically and politically, the prime minister

noted.