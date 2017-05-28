PM urges people to develop characteristics of unity, tolerance, human respect

ISLAMABAD, May 28 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has extended his greetings to the Muslims on the onset of the holy month of Ramazan and urged his countrymen to inculcate in them the characteristics of unity, tolerance, sincerity and human respect to fight the negative mindset.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on the beginning of the holy month, said fasting was not just merely meant to stay hungry or thirsty rather it was all about inner purification.

He urged the people to make special arrangements during the month to assist the poor and deserving people living in their surroundings.

He thanked Allah Almighty for bestowing him another opportunity to get blessings of the holy month and prayed for recurrence of such happenings throughout everyone’s life.

The prime minister said fasting was not only an act of worship rather it was a way of life meant to bring righteousness and discipline.

He said,”In light of Allah’s directives, the believer keeps him away from consuming everything during the holy month, which otherwise is permissible. Such a training is meant to make the worshippers strong and steadfast to enable them fight all challenges in their lives.”

The prime minister said fasting also taught to fight the social evils and develop the society as a healthy, pure and loving.

He said during the holy month, Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace be Upon Him) used to spend generously to support the needy and deserving people, so all should also follow the very role model.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant us strength to

observe fasting in light of Islamic teachings and exercising

self-accountability, besides assisting the government to

resolve the confronting challenges.