PM urges parliamentarians to address issues of masses on priority

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Wednesday urged the parliamentarians to renew efforts

and increase their outreach to the people to address issues on

priority.

Talking to a delegation of PML (N) MNAs from Sargodha

Division called on here at the PM Office, he asked them to

especially focus on development and welfare schemes in those

constituencies that have not been at par with others in terms

of development.

The Prime Minister said the present government ensured

completion of even those critical projects which were dormant

for decades.

He asked the MNAs to continue developmental agenda and

ensure that no region or constituency was left behind in

journey toward progress and prosperity.

Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the

respective constituencies of MNAs were discussed during the

meeting.