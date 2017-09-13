PM urges parliamentarians to address issues of masses on priority

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Wednesday urged the parliamentarians to renew efforts
and increase their outreach to the people to address issues on
priority.
Talking to a delegation of PML (N) MNAs from Sargodha
Division called on here at the PM Office, he asked them to
especially focus on development and welfare schemes in those
constituencies that have not been at par with others in terms
of development.
The Prime Minister said the present government ensured
completion of even those critical projects which were dormant
for decades.
He asked the MNAs to continue developmental agenda and
ensure that no region or constituency was left behind in
journey toward progress and prosperity.
Developmental projects and matters pertaining to the
respective constituencies of MNAs were discussed during the
meeting.
