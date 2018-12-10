ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday called upon the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan polio-free.
“As the nationwide campaign against polio begins across Pakistan, I call on the nation to step forward, take responsibility and make Pakistan polio-free,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet posted on his twitter handle.
PM urges nation take responsibility in making Pakistan polio-free
