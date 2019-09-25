PM urges Muslim world to show solidarity with Kashmiris as lockdown enters 51st day

NEW YORK, Sep 25 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has urged upon the Muslim countries to show solidarity with the Kashmiris as the lockdown in Indian Occupied Valley entered its 51st day.

The prime minister stated this at a dinner hosted in honour of heads of delegation of Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir in New York late Tuesday.

The event was attended by the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Niger and Azerbaijan.

The prime minister said it was important for the Muslim world to stand for the eight million Kashmiris who were facing a challenging situation in shape of continuous denial of human rights.