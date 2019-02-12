PM urges MNAs to remain in constant contact with their constituents to identify their problems

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday urged Members of the National Assembly (MNAs) to remain in constant contact with their constituents to identify their problems with special focus on education, health and employment and strive for their solution.

The prime minister was talking to parliamentarians of Pakistan Tahreek e Insaf from Rawalpindi Division at the PM Office. Those who met the prime minister included Minister for Health Regulations Aamir Mahmood Kayani, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan, Special Assistant Naeem ul Haq and Arshad Dad.

The MNAs included Maj. (Retd) Tahir Saddiq, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shaikh Rashid Sahfique, Mansoor Hayat Khan, Aasma Qadeer, Fozia Behram, Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Chaudhry Farrukh Iltaf. Minister for Railways Shaikh Rashid Ahmed also present in the meeting.

They informed the prime minister about problems of their constituents and presented proposals.

The prime minister assured the Parliamentarians that important committees like Zakat and Ushar, market committees, Baitul Mal and waste management committees would be announced soon. He said the government was giving special focus on waste management field, particularly waste to energy.

MNA Sadaqat Ali Abbasi requested the prime minister for revival of Murree-Kahuta Development Authority. The prime minister said that there was a dire need for promotion of tourism in Murree and its adjacent areas.

Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmed briefed the prime minister about progress of work on construction of two new hospitals to meet health requirements of the people of Rawalpindi.

Minister for Petroleum Ghulam Sarwar Khan requested the prime minister to review the plan of construction of Ghandhara University and Potohar University so that they could be completed soon.

He also requested the prime minister to complete Rawalpindi Ring Road scheme on priority basis.