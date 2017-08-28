PM urges MNAs to expedite development work

ISLAMABAD, Aug 28 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday urged upon the elected representatives to play their role more effectively in resolving problems of citizens.

Talking to a delegation of PML-N Members of National Assembly from

Rawalpindi Division here, the Prime Minister directed to expedite completion of development schemes on priority.

The MNAs briefed the Prime Minister on development projects and

public welfare schemes of their respective constituencies.

MNAs Malik Abrar Ahmad, Malik Ihtebar Khan, Sardar Mumtaz Khan,

Chaudhry Khadim Hussain, Nawabzada Raja Matloob Mehdi, Ispahanyar Bhandara, Tahira Aurangzeb, Nighat Parveen, Asyia Naz Tanoli, Seema Mohiuddin Jameeli, Farhana Qamar, Iffat Liaqat and Zahra Wadood Fatemi were part of the delegation.

Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmed and senior

government officials were also present.