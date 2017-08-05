PM urges media to play responsible, unbiased role

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Saturday said that media was an important stakeholder
in the democratic system that has to play a responsible role
in informing the general public in an unbiased manner.
The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister
of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb
and Spokesperson of the Prime Minister Dr. Musadiq Malik who
called on him at the PM Office.
During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about
the working of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
