PM urges int’l community to play its role for resolution of Kashmir issue

ISLAMABAD, July 4 (APP):Prime Minister justice (retd) Nasir-ul-Mulk Wednesday said international community must play its role for realization of right to self-determination to Kashmiri people in the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) as promised to them through the UNSC relevant resolutions.

He was talking to Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan who called on him at PM Office, a press release said.

Nasir-ul-Mulk condemned the reign of state sponsored terrorism as well as grave human rights violations perpetrated by the Indian occupation forces on the unarmed civilians of IoK.

The prime minister reaffirmed moral, political and diplomatic support of the people and the government of Pakistan to the people of IoK in their legitimate struggle for their right to self-determination.

During the meeting, the overall situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir in general and the plight of the innocent people of IoK in particular came under discussion.