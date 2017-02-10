PM urges Governor Sindh’s role as bridge between federal, Sindh governments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 10 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif on Friday said the Governor Sindh should play an
instrumental role and “act as a bridge between the federal
government and the Government of Sindh” for the effective
implementation of development initiatives.
The Prime Minister stated this in a meeting with
Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair here at the PM House.
The Prime Minister said the federal government was
focusing on development of Sindh, both at urban and rural
levels.
He said his government had initiated several projects
for the people of Sindh related to energy, infrastructure and
social sectors.
“With mutual consensus of all stakeholders, we acted for
bringing peace in Karachi and by the grace of Almighty Allah, law
and order situation has substantially improved”, the Prime
Minister said.
The Prime Minister said the federal government was
working on various energy projects in Sindh including Port
Qasim Power Plant, Engro Thar Power project, Jhimpir Wind
Power Project and Thar Mine Mouth Oracle Project.
Nawaz Sharif recalled that last week he inaugurated the
completed section of Karachi to Hyderabad Motorway M-9 to
facilitate people of Sindh.
“We have also included Karachi Circular Railway project
in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and work on Green
Line mass transit project is in full swing,” he said.
The Prime Minister said K4 and Lyari Expressway project
was also being supported by the federal government.
The Governor Sindh thanked the Prime Minister for
reposing trust in him and said he would perform his duties for
the benefit of the people of Sindh.
He also stated that he would further strengthen the link
between the federal and provincial governments.
