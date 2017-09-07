PM urges FPSC to ensure merit-based recruitment

ISLAMABAD Sept 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan
Abbasi Thursday urged the Federal Public Service Commission
(FPSC) to play its vital role by ensuring transparent and
merit-based recruitment process.
He was talking to Chairman FPSC Naveed Akram Cheema who
called on him here at the PM Office.
Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC)
briefed the Prime Minister about the working of the
organisation.
The Prime Minister appreciated the important role of the
organisation in selecting competent and qualified persons for
public service, a press release from the PM Office said.
