PM urges all to donate for COVID-19 fund to help lockdown-hit people

ISLAMABAD, Apr 01 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday sent an across-the-board appeal to donate generously towards his COVID-19 Pandemic Relief Fund-2020 set up to help us fight the infectious disease.

“I want everyone to donate towards this fund which will be used to take care of all those who have been made destitute by the lockdown,” the prime minister wrote in a tweet.

The prime minister on Monday had announced the Fund to raise money for people who will directly bear brunt of the financial impact of Coronavirus.

Imran Khan asked the people to “send tax deductible donation to Account No. 4162 786 786 National Bank of Pakistan Main Branch Karachi”.

He also advised them to visit the URL, https://www.nbp.com.pk/COVIDFUND/index.aspx, to get complete account information and transfer instructions.