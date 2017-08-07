PM urges all MPs to actively take part in legislative business

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (APP): Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan

Abbasi Monday urged all the parliamentarians to actively take

part in legislative business and put forward their

proposals for legislation to serve the public interest.

The prime minister said this in a meeting with Minister

for Parliamentary Affairs Sheikh Aftab Ahmad who called on him at PM Office here.

The minister apprised the prime minister on

parliamentary affairs and the business of the National

Assembly.

The prime minister appreciated the role of Ministry of

Parliamentary Affairs and said that it was immensely

encouraging to see the parliamentarians actively participating

in the legislative business.

Sheikh Aftab briefed the prime minister on Sustainable

Development Goals program of the government and the progress in its implementation was also reviewed during the meeting.