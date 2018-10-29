PM upsets opposition by $12 bln Saudi bailout package to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Oct 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan has upset opposition parties, hatching conspiracies against the newly elected government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) which has just passed 65 days through propagating false notions among the masses, by $12 billion Saudi bailout package to Pakistan.

This generous financial package has infused a new spirit in the PTI led government for smoothly running affairs of the state because Pakistan’s economy was badly damaged by its elite ruling class corruption so far, as the prime minister pointed out this, while addressing business community in Riyadh.

Furthermore, it is a big news for International Monetary Fund which was expressing reservation for further extending loan to Pakistan, while it was going through a critical phase of financial recession.

Talking to this scribe, a financial analyst predicted that Pakistan would rise on the world’s horizon as prosperous and developed country, if Prime Minister Imran Khan along with his team would continue unwavering efforts in the same spirit and space.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) governments are the main factors behind this deteriorating financial position of the country.

According to some facts and figures, the PML-N government, breaking all the previous records, took foreign loans of $40 billion and PPP government Rs8,136 billion during their tenures.

Saudi aid is a crystal clear negation of PPP Co-Chairman and Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s statement regarding PTI, which is currently at the helm of affairs of the country for not knowing how to rule the country and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif for not having any roadmap to get out of prevailing financial crisis.

The PML-N and PPP are trying to tighten noose around the PTI incumbent government by joining hands together. Fazlur Rehman, head of a religio-political party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) is playing a key role in bridging the gap between two arch-rivals in the past.

The recent meeting between Asif Zardari and Fazlur Rehman would help the PML-N and PPP jot down a new Charter of Democracy (CoD).

Flashbacking into the historical significance of CoD, former prime ministers Benazir Bhutto and Nawaz Sharif inked this accord on May 15, 2006 in London against the dictatorial regime of General (Retd) Pervez Musharraf.

But this time, CoD’s main function would be to create hurdles in smooth functioning of the PTI led government and pressurize it to withdraw ongoing corruption cases against them in National Accountability Bureau.

The triangular of the JUI, PML-N and PPP would prove a flop show as they have no any national agenda except their personal issues.

On his televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan categorically said opposition parties seeking National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) through pressurizing tactics, would be given no more NRO as furnished by Pervez Musharraf under pressure.

This bold statement of the prime minister has given a ray of hope to the common man for creating an egalitarian society where haves and have nots would be treated equally under the law of the land. This is a long-awaited demand of downtrodden public of the country looking towards PTI government to bring all corrupt elements especially elite ruling class to justice.

Imran Khan, during his address, said this is just a first step towards reviving the sinking economy of the country and also hinted at the possibility of same type of financial package expecting from China, UAE, Malaysia and Qatar to get Pakistan out of current financial crisis.

All the traders’ bodies, both at national and international levels, have reposed their full confidence in the PTI dynamic leadership and expect that the government’s prudent policies would take the country to the new heights of prosperity and development.

A business tycoon speaking his heart out said whenever corrupt politicians are brought to justice, they claim that democracy is in danger; they blame government for political victimization and establishment for targeting them, blah blah blah…..

He said opposition parties are playing blame game for diverting attention from their corruption cases and urged the people not to support corrupt politicians as they have dragged the country to the quagmire.