PM updates German Chancellor Merkel over India’s human rights violations in Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, Aug 23 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday in a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel apprised her about India’s illegal and unilateral actions aimed at altering the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir and changing its demographic structure.

The Prime Minister informed the Chancellor that India’s actions were in direct contravention of the UNSC resolutions, international law and its own solemn commitments.

He highlighted the dire human rights situation in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including complete lockdown, communciation blackout and severe shortage of food and medicines.