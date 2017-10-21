PM, Turkish Energy Minister discuss enhanced Pak-Turkey cooperation

ISLTAMBUL, Oct 21 (APP)::Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Turkish Minister for Energy and National Resources Berat Albayrak met here on Saturday.

During the meeting held on the sidelines of 9th D-8 Summit, the two sides discussed various issues pertaining to the energy sector and measures to further enhance cooperation between Pakistan and Turkey in this sector.

The Prime Minister stated that Pakistan had benefited immensely from Turkey’s experience in diversifying its energy sector.

Pakistan was also focusing on improving its energy mix with particular focus on renewable energy, he added.