PM, Trump reaffirm resolve to build broad-based bilateral partnership

ISLAMABAD, Sep 24 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan and U.S. President Donald Trump have reaffirmed their resolve to build a broad-based and mutually-beneficial partnership between their countries.

In a meeting held in New York on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Monday, Prime Minister Khan appreciated President Trump’s continued offers of assistance in mediating the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, according to a Foreign Office statement.

Describing India’s draconian lockdown in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir as a dire humanitarian crisis with implications for regional security, the Prime Minister highlighted the importance of immediate lifting of the curfew and other restrictions and resolving the Kashmir dispute for durable peace and stability in South Asia.