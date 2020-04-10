PM to visit Peshawar today to oversee measures against coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Apr 10 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan will visit Peshawar this afternoon to oversee the arrangements made by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to fight the pandemic of coronavirus, the PM Office said on Friday.

The prime minister will be given a briefing on the preventive and safety measures against the spread of Covid-19.

The prime minister will also visit Hayatabad Medical Complex to review the measures for medical treatment of coronavirus patients and the recently established isolation facility for suspected persons.

He will also pay a visit to a ration distribution centre in Peshawar under Ehsaas social welfare project that provides basic food supplies to the deserving people.