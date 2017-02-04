PM to visit Peshawar soon to announce mega projects: Muqam

PESHAWAR, Feb 4 (APP): Advisor to Prime Minister, Engineer Ameer

Muqam Saturday said that soon the Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif would visit the provincial capital and announce mega projects for the metropolis.

He was talking to a delegation led by former Khyber Paktunkhwa minister Ziaullah Afridi here at his office.

Ameer Muqam said that PML N would resolve the problems of Sui gas and electricity, and also start metro bus service in Peshawar like

Islamabad and Lahore.

He said that the party claiming to bring change in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa did nothing for Peshawar but the PML N had accepted the challenge

to bring the real change in the provincial capital.

Ziaullah Afridi apprised the advisor from various problems

faced by the people in his constituency PK 1 Peshawar. Ameer Muqam assured him to resolve the problems of the area on priority basis.

Later, Ameer Muqam attended a meeting under his chair here at Wapda House and directed the officials of PESCO to expedite work on the ongoing schemes to facilitate the masses on their door step.