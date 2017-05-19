PM to take country to new heights of progress: Kirmani

130

ISLAMABAD, May 19 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs, Asif Kirmani Friday said Prime Minister wanted to take the country to new heights of progress through One Belt One Road.
In a statement, he said the PTI chief Imran Khan had not mentioned
anything new in his today’s speech. He said it was Khan’s fate to remain on roads.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR