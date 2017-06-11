PM to set new history by appearing before JIT: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, June 11 (APP): Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb, talking to different TV channels Sunday, confirmed that the Prime Minister had received the summons for appearing before the JIT on June 15, 2017 and in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s order of April 20, he would ensure his presence accordingly adding that a new history was being written in Pakistan by his decision in this regard.

She said that his decision was a practical demonstration for his respect for law and the constitution.

The MOS said that he made this decision due to the trust of the people and unlike other did not try to find excuses to avoid the process.

She said that Imran Khan and opposition had been politicking on the

issue claiming that the Prime Minister and his family members would never appear before the JIT. The minister said that the appearance of the Prime Minister before the JIT would set all such conspiracies at rest.

She said that from the very first day the Prime Minister had shown his

willingness to present himself for accountability and had also written to the Chief Justice of Pakistan for initiation of a probe into the Panama Leaks. The MOS observed that despite reservations of the Sharif family

about the JIT, the Prime Minister had directed his non-resident sons to adhere to the law of the land and assist the Supreme Court.

She said Sharif family had been running their businesses since 60’s when

Nawaz Sharif held no public office and the relevant record of their financial transactions was available with Federal Board of Revenue.