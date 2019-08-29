 PM to request Saudi govt to extend Road-to-Makkah facility to all Pakistani pilgrims in future too

ISLAMABAD, Aug 29 (APP):Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday said that he would request the Saudi government to extend Road-to-Makkah facility for all Pakistani Hajj pilgrims in future.

In a briefing given to him on the Hajj operations by his Advisor Muhammad Shahzad Arbab, the prime minister thanked the Saudi government for introducing Road-to-Makkah facility to some Hajj pilgrims this year under which they went through pre-departure immigration at Islamabad International Airport easing procedures for them before landing in Saudi Arabia, a PM Office statement said.

Shahzad Arbab had been especially tasked by the prime minister to oversee the Hajj operations who apprised him about the arrangements made to facilitate the pilgrims before, during and after Hajj.

Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Nur-ul-Haq Qadri, secretary religious affairs, Secretary Foreign affairs and other senior officers also attended the briefing.

The prime minister was informed that around 22,000 Hajj pilgrims were provided Road-to-Makkah facility this year, who had to face no immigration-related hassle after landing in Saudi Arabia.

Moreover, the Hajj mission had made arrangements to transport the pilgrims’ luggage to their respective hotels.