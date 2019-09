ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Friday said Prime Minister Imran Khan as ambassador of the Kashmiris would remind the world of its promises on Kashmir during his address to the United Nations General Assembly.

In a message on social media platform Twitter, she said Kashmiris were determined to achieve their freedom and the prime minister would become their voice at the highest forum of the world.