PM to receive Saudi Crown Prince at airport: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Friday said the government had finalized arrangements to warmly welcome Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to Pakistan and Prime Minister Imran Khan would personally receive him at the airport.

Talking to media persons, Fawad Hussain said that a fleet of Pakistan Air Force jets would escort his aeroplanes as they enter the country’s airspace. The Crown Prince would be given a 21 guns salute at the airport.

The minister said the Supreme Coordination Council had been constituted between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia which would be headed by Prime Minister Imran Khan from Pakistan and by Mohammad bin Salman from Saudi Arabia, to address various issues and to remove obstacles in implementation of all the agreements between the two countries.

He said a dinner would be hosted at the Prime Minister House which would be addressed by both Imran Khan and Mohammad bin Salman.

There would be a coordination session between the joint working groups of both the countries and they would discuss their fields of interest, he said.

Agreements worth billions of dollars would be signed, he said adding huge investments in Pakistan were expected from Saudi Arabia, much higher than its previous investments.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government was trying to accommodate the country’s maximum manpower in Saudi Arabia as they were planning to build two new cities. It would be the government’s priority to utilize maximum Pakistani labour in that project, he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were enjoying the deep-rooted and historical relationship and the visit of Saudi Prince would further strengthen the fraternal ties.