PM to perform ground-breaking of White Oil Pipeline in Karachi

ISLAMABAD, Dec 22 (APP):Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will visit Karachi on Friday afternoon to perform the ground-breaking ceremony of White Oil Pipeline project at Port Qasim.

The White Oil Pipeline is an oil pipeline extending from Port Qasim to the Pak-Arab Refinery (PARCO) at Qasba Gujrat, Multan.

The Prime Minister will also be chief guest at an event on promotion of Wallet Accounts and SME Finance.