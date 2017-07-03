PM to pay two-day official visit to Tajikistan on July 5-6

ISLAMABAD, July 3 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz
Sharif, at the invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, will
pay an official visit to Tajikistan from July 5 to 6.
The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level
delegation, a press release issued by the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs here on Monday said.
Pakistan and Tajikistan enjoy close and cooperative
relations, which are underpinned by commonalities of history,
culture and faith. These ties are characterized by mutual
respect, shared perceptions and common desire to promote
peace, stability and development in the region.
The two countries also share common views on major
regional and international issues and cooperate closely in the
regional and multilateral forums.
Pakistan was among the first few countries that
recognized the independence of Tajikistan, established
diplomatic relations and opened a resident mission in
Dushanbe.
The visit to Tajikistan was reflective of the Prime Minister’s
vision to strengthen Pakistan’s relations with neighbouring and
regional countries and further increasing regional connectivity.
At Dushanbe, the leaders of the two countries will
discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation, including
trade and investment, energy cooperation and regional
connectivity will be the key focus of their talks.
They will also exchange views on regional and
international issues of mutual interest, with particular
attention to Pakistan’s policy of a peaceful neighbourhood.
A Joint Declaration entitled “Road towards strategic
partnership for regional solidarity” will be signed during the
visit. A meeting of Joint Business Council (JBC) will coincide
with the visit of the Prime Minister. The JBC will consider
steps to enhance bilateral trade and commercial ties.
Tajikistan is also hosting a Quadrilateral Summit of
CASA-1000 member states, namely; Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan,
Pakistan and Tajikistan. This project aims developing energy
corridor and land connectivity between Tajikistan, Afghanistan
and Pakistan. It will also provide electricity produced in
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan to Afghanistan and Pakistan.
A Trilateral Summit between Pakistan, Afghanistan and
Tajikistan is also scheduled to be held on the sidelines of
the visit to hold discussions on regional topics of mutual
interest.
