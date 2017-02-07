PM to launch National Green Day on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, Feb 7 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, along with 20 Special Children, will inaugurate the National Green Day on Thursday (Feb 9)

National Green Day is being celebrated across the country under the Prime Minister’s Green Pakistan Programme. More than 100 events are being arranged throughout Pakistan, a brief statement issued by the PM’s Media Wing here Tuesday said.

Chief Minister’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan, Punjab, Balochistan, Sindh and Prime Minister of AJK will also inaugurate the programme on the same day in their respective provinces.

First time in the history, all provinces will launch plantation drive on the same day through local trees only.

a record of number local trees will be planted in a single day by the

government, non governmental organisations and students.

The programme is being conceived as per directions of the prime minister for reviving forestry and wild life sectors in Pakistan alongside ameliorating adverse impacts of climate change.

Umbrella PC-1 for Green Pakistan Programme has already been

approved by Executive Commmittee of National Economic Council and programmatic activities are underway across all provinces and federating units.