PM to launch 10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive on Saturday

NANKANA/BALLOKI, Feb 8 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch 10 Billion Tree Plantation Drive by planting a sapling at the Forest Reserve to mark the ‘Plant for Pakistan Day’ drive here at Balloki.

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Raja Mansoor Ahmed told APP here Friday that 10,000 saplings would be planted by 2,500 school children along with Prime Minister to launch the tree plantation campaign.

The DC said the district administration had got 2,500 acres of government land retrieved from illegal occupants as per the vision of the Prime Minister to root out corruption and eliminate land grabbers, adding that a forest reserve would be developed on 1,500 acres of land while a Wildlife Sanstuary would be built on the remaining 1,000 acres of retrieved land.

The Deputy Commissioner said the WildLife sanctuary would provide a good picnic spot to visitors as well where animals and birds would be reared.

Provincial Secretary Environment Nasir Hussain Jami said that the area would become a focal point of eco-tourism in the country, adding that the initiative was part of the government’s initiatives to promote tourism in the province.