PM to inaugurate VIP Jinnah Express on March 20: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid

Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate

a VIP train, Jinnah Express, on March 20.

Addressing a press conference on railways, held at the PR

Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that Thar Express train

left Khokhrapar for Monabao (India) with 600 passengers today

(Saturday) while Samjhota Express train would also be restored

from Monday.