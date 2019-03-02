PM to inaugurate VIP Jinnah Express on March 20: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, Mar 02 (APP):Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid
Ahmad has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate
a VIP train, Jinnah Express, on March 20.
Addressing a press conference on railways, held at the PR
Headquarters here on Saturday, he said that Thar Express train
left Khokhrapar for Monabao (India) with 600 passengers today
(Saturday) while Samjhota Express train would also be restored
from Monday.
