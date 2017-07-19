PM to inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, July 19 (APP): Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif on Thursday will inaugurate Lowari Tunnel project to provide all weather

connectivity to Chitral with rest of the country.

The tunnel is located on Nowshera-Mardan-Malakand-

Chakdara-Chitral National Highway (N-45).

Inauguration of the 8.5km long tunnel will provide all

weather connecting to Chitral with rest of the country.

The PC-I cost of the Lowari Tunnel project is about Rs. 27

billion.

Scope of the project includes construction of two

tunnels (8.5 km and 1.9 Km), access roads and 12 bridges (35

km).

Construction of Lowari Tunnel has been a long standing

demand of the people of the area which was neglected in the

past.

But after coming into government, the prime minister has

paid special focus to the project. It would be a gift to the

local populace from the democratic government, said a press

release.

The project will enhance economic growth through

accelerated trade activity, generate employment opportunities

for the locals, promote tourism and reduce travel time for

passengers of commercial traffic.

Prior to its construction, the area remained cut off

from the rest of the country especially during the five months

of winter season, multiplying woes of the residents of the

area.

The credit for its construction goes to the present

federal government which had prioritized the project.

Under the direction of the Prime Minister, the

upgradation and construction of motorways and highways was in

progress and an amount of Rs1200 billion was being spent on

these projects. The vast connectivity is linked with the

economic future of the whole region.

Under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a

massive network of roads was under construction and soon

Pakistan would become a hub of economic and trade activities

in the whole region by connecting Central Asian Republics and

the neighbouring countries.