PM to inaugurate Kartarpur Corridor on Nov 9: Dr Firdous

SIALKOT, Oct 20 (APP)::Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the Kartarpur Corridor project near Shakargrah-Sialkot on Nov 9 in connection with the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Jee.

While addressing a press conference here on Sunday, she said that Pakistan was providing complete religious freedom to all its minorities, especially the Sikh community. She said that Pakistan won the hearts and minds of the Sikhs community around the globe by completing the grand project of Kartarpur Corridor. Dr Firdous said that the government had started the religious tourism in Pakistan by opening doors to the Sikh community globally.

The special assistant said that the national games would soon be held in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) after a span of nine consecutive years. She said that Pakistan’s economic indicators were getting better day by day due to which there was 13.98 percent increase in Pakistan’s national exports as well, saying that the imports of Pakistan have reduced significantly while exports also witnessed upward trajectory.

Dr Firdous said that all international monetary institutions including World Bank (WB) were also appreciating the prevailing economic system in Pakistan, saying that Pakistan’s economic indicators were getting better day by day due to effective, positive and revolutionary policies of the government. She said that Pak economy, undoubtedly, was successfully moving ahead in the right direction.

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the government was providing an ideal, conducive and protected environment to national and foreign investors. She said that several more big Chinese investors would bring investments in Pakistan during the next four years.

She said that the recent visit of the British royal couple to Pakistan showed to the world that Pakistan was a peaceful country while Pakistanis are peace-loving people.

She said that India had been trying to put Pakistan in the black list of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF). She said India’s ill-intentions to get Pakistan included in the black list had failed.

The Special Assistant said that martyrdom of five civilians and one soldier in unprovoked Indian firing is condemnable. She said that Pakistan Army had given a befitting response to the Indian aggression. She said that armed forces of Pakistan had full capability to defend every inch of the motherland.

She said that the recent ceasefire violation by the Indian forces and targeting of civilian population in Azad Jammu and Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) had exposed the Indian brutalities and the UNO must take serious notice of martyrdom of civilians and Pak Army soldiers in unprovoked heavy shelling by the Indian army.

She said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman remained the head of the Kashmir committee for two consecutive terms, but he did nothing for promotion of the Kashmir cause. She said that October 27 would be observed as Black Day, but Maulana Fazl chose this day for his ‘Dharna’ to please India in a bid to create political unrest in the country.

She said, “They were sabotaging the Kashmir cause for their political gains.”

She said that the government would not allow anyone to play with the lives of people and ensure its writ by protecting lives and properties of people.